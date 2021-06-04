Concierge Auctions Announces May Sales—Including the Sale of a 293±-acre Private Island

Powell Cay, Abacos, Bahamas Casa Azul, Great Exuma, Bahamas Classic 1920s Italian-style estate The exquisite views of the Mediterranean Sea are perfectly complemented in this contemporary oceanfront villa in peaceful Sa Torre.

Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce that the following properties are now under contract after highly competitive auctions in May.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featured properties include Powell Cay, a 293±-acre private island in The Abacos with more than 22,140 linear feet of white sand beaches; Stella Nova, an unrivaled 30-acre paradise featuring views of the Pacific Ocean and Downtown Los Angeles with fully approved plans and permits; Casa Azul, spanning two oceanfront lots on the point of Emerald Bay with incomparable ocean and golf course views in cooperation with buyer’s agent Judy Hurlock of Sea Horse Realty Exuma; the Clifford Reid House, a 1928 Italian-style estate rife with celebrity history in the Hollywood Riviera in cooperation with buyer's agent Steven Rime of The Rime Group, and Villa Sunset, contemporary frontline Mallorcan villa boasting ocean views from nearly every room and an infinity pool in cooperation with buyer’s agent Roberto Romanin of B&B Immobilien GmbH.

May sales include:

Powell Cay in the Abacos, Bahamas | In cooperation with Tim Rodland of Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate MCR Bahamas, 33 days of exposure resulted in 18,600+ page views, 420+ prospects, and a pre-auction offer.

On its northern side, the blue and turquoise waters of the Atlantic Ocean stretch as far as the eye can see. Mature green trees and lush shrubs fill the landscape, while gentle elevations up to 42 feet offer unbeatable views of the rocky bluffs and incredible reef. Enjoy ease of access to the island from nearby Coopers Town, or take a short boat ride from Spanish Cay which provides the ability to land a private jet or dock a yacht. Powell Cay is a blank canvas for 126-acres of development. Design an exquisite five-star resort or create a private Bahamian oasis. At 293± acres total, the unique shape of the Cay provides protection from winds from the north and east, while the deemed nature preserve on the 171± acres of Crown-owned land adjacent creates an ideal neighbor for this tranquil haven.

1400 Linda Flora Drive in Bel Air, CA | In cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency, 53 days of exposure resulted in 35,200+ page views, 1,000+ prospects, 14 qualified showings, and 1 bidder.

“I was blown away by the Concierge Team,” said listing agent, Kurt Rappaport. “Their world-class marketing, extensive global reach, and 30-day platform are an ideal match for high-net-worth clients, which is why I’m excited to be partnering again with Concierge Auctions for the sale of Evan Metropoulos’ Sierra Towers penthouse, an incredible trophy property going to auction this June.”

Casa Azul in Great Exuma, Bahamas | In cooperation with John Christie of HG Christie Ltd, 33 days of exposure resulted in 26,600+ page views, 780+ prospects, 19 qualified showings, and 1 bidder.

The Clifford Reid House in the Hollywood Riviera, CA | In cooperation with Edward Kaminsky of eXp Realty, 49 days of exposure resulted in 23,000+ page views, 660+ prospects, 73 qualified showings, and 6 bidders.

"Concierge Auctions has once again established a successful auction in California. It was a pleasure to come together as one to sell this incredible property. By leaning onto the Concierge Auctions’ global database and my local outreach, we were able to create a successful outcome for our client,” stated listing agent, Edward Kaminsky. “I would recommend Concierge’s services for anyone wanting to take control of the market and sell on their timeline.”

Villa Sunset in Mallorca, Spain | In cooperation with Montana Wilson of Javier James Real Estate, 57 days of exposure resulted in 41,500+ page views, 880+ prospects, 88 qualified showings, and 5 bidders.

“We were incredibly excited to partner with Concierge Auctions on this venture,” stated Wilson. “Bringing a property of this caliber to auction has been an amazing opportunity for everyone involved.”

The Maison, Unit 101 in Islamorada, FL | In cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Properties, 32 days of exposure resulted in 21,900+ page views, 590+ prospects, 23 qualified showings, and 8 bidders.

The Maison, Unit 403 in Islamorada, FL | In cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Properties, 32 days of exposure resulted in 22,700+ page views, 600+ prospects, 24 qualified showings, and 2 bidders.

The Maison, Unit 404 in Islamorada, FL | In cooperation with Patrick Cerjan of IMI Properties, 32 days of exposure resulted in 18,000+ page views, 540+ prospects, 25 qualified showings, and 2 bidders.

3700 La Paz in Malibu, CA | In cooperation with Kurt Rappaport and Drew Meyers of Westside Estate Agency, 53 days of exposure resulted in 14,500+ page views, 300+ prospects, 13 qualified showings, and a pre-auction sale.

9951 Cotharin Rd in Malibu, CA | In cooperation with Helena Deeds of Hilton and Hyland, 43 days of exposure resulted in 15,000+ page views, 490+ prospects, 9 qualified showings, and 5 bidders.

901 Brushtown Road in Lower Gwynedd, PA | In cooperation with Rob Lamb and Danyelle Lowman-Bush of Compass Real Estate, 63 days of exposure resulted in 23,300+ page views, 650+ prospects, 62 qualified showings, and 10 bidders.

38 La Buena Vida Drive on the Texas Coast | In cooperation with Karen Gustavus of RE/MAX Elite, 35 days of exposure resulted in 13,500+ page views, 640+ prospects, 20 qualified showings, and a pre-auction sale.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will fund a new home built for a family in need.

