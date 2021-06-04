Startup Celebrates Defying All Odds During the Pandemic

Tori Belle's Live Birthday Party takes place on the Tori Belle Cosmetics Facebook page.

Tori Belle Cosmetics celebrates its 2nd Anniversary by throwing an exhilarating live virtual birthday event.

We cannot express enough gratitude to our Affiliates and customers, worldwide, who have found joy and an income opportunity through our company and products throughout the pandemic.” — Laura Hunter, CEO, and Inventor

WOODINVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In just two short years the company that brought the first and best magnetic eyeliner and lash system to market has flourished despite the pandemic and complications with the global supply chain. During the pandemic female CEO and inventor, Laura Hunter, President, Bob Kitzberger, and her startup team had a successful global launch in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. Hunter attributes Tori Belle’s success to the hard work, passion, and dedication of their corporate employees, independent Tori Belle Affiliates, and their loyal customers.

Hunter invented magnetic eyeliner in 2018, which makes it easy to quickly apply false eyelashes. Her invention reinvigorated the market for false eyelashes, just as “above the mask” eye cosmetics became the focus of beauty products during the global pandemic. Since launching the company in 2019, Tori Belle has extended its product line to include eye shadow, many more lash styles, and even new inventions and innovations like magnetic mascara and lash bling.

Tori Belle Cosmetics will celebrate by hosting a live virtual Birthday Event on the Tori Belle Cosmetics Facebook page on Friday, June 11 at 4 pm PDT. The virtual birthday event will include games, swag and product giveaways, makeup tutorials, and a new product line launch.

About Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC

Tori Belle® Cosmetics, LLC, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of magnetic eyeliner innovator LashLiner, Inc, named after Founder and CEO Laura Hunter’s two daughters, Victoria, and Isabelle. Since launching in June 2019, the retail brand, which sells the Magnetude (TM) line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics, has grown exponentially, paying out more than $40 million in commissions to 50,000+ Affiliates. Tori Belle breaks down barriers to success for affiliates, including not requiring them to carry stock or ship products; via invaluable training, leveraging the power of social media, and more.

An entrepreneur at heart, Laura ensured that the company’s retail strategy leverages the cost of traditional retail distribution to pay affiliates and influencers, providing them with an industry-leading commission structure and the ability to successfully grow their businesses. Tori Belle’s Magnetude (TM) line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.

About LashLiner, Inc

LashLiner, Inc, was founded in March 2018 by beauty industry veteran Laura Hunter to launch her flagship product invention. The patent-pending LashLiner System is the world’s first and best magnetic eyeliner and false eyelash system, offering quick, easy, and painless application of beautiful false eyelashes that simply click and magnetize into place. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tori Belle Cosmetics is a retail brand that sells the Magnetude (TM) line of magnetic mascara, magnetic eyeliner, magnetic lashes, and other cosmetics via independent affiliates. The LashLiner System is available at www.lashliner.com. Tori Belle’s Magnetude (TM) line is available via independent affiliates at www.toribellecosmetics.com.