Brands Love 'Customer Segmentation,' Agencies Not So Much, According to Bombora Company Surge(R)

This week’s intent data reveal a disconnect between brands and agencies when it comes to “customer segmentation,” as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R)

Agencies are turning their attention to “content marketing,” which continues its upward trajectory this week, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R).”
— Merkle B2B CEO Michael McLaren
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing today is all about the customer, right? Well, it certainly should be, but this week’s intent data reveal an interesting disconnect between brands and agencies when it comes to “customer segmentation.”

Customer segmentation is the process of dividing customers into groupings based on common characteristics so companies can market to each group effectively and appropriately. It’s a standard practice in B2C, and even more important in B2B selling, where it’s used to market to specific individuals or groups (aka decision units) leading to better sales opportunities, so audience centricity is key.

As the customer voice becomes stronger, it’s becoming mission-critical to market to each group effectively and appropriately. We need to look beyond traditional forms of segmentation — age, income and location — to consider our customers’ attitudinal and behavioral indicators, including their values or current feelings toward our product, service or industry.

Agencies are, however, turning their attention to “content marketing,” which continues its upward trajectory this week, as measured by Bombora Company Surge(R).

Content marketing continues to flourish, and great agencies understand that great content marketing makes a significant difference to audience engagement.

The move to an omnichannel environment has only heightened the need for better content and delivery systems — which would explain why other hot topics among agencies include “digital,” “online video platforms,” and “social content and apps.” People want relevant, high-quality, useful and engaging content. They won’t settle for anything less. Rich and engaging original content can help improve conversions. Consistency helps establish your brands’ credibility, build trust, and strengthen your brand’s reputation.

-- Written by Michael McLaren, CEO, Merkle B2B

This column appeared first in MediaPost:
https://www.mediapost.com/publications/article/363893/brands-love-customer-segmentation-agencies-not.html

