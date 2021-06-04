Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Cassidy Insurance Services, LLC
Cassidy Insurance Services
Meet Cassidy Insurance Services, the right insurance protection for the right price, insuring all of Pennsylvania
Quantum Assurance is the insurance agency model for the next 20 years. The best part of being a Quantum owner is that the leadership team has first-hand experience building successful agencies”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Tom Cassidy, independent insurance agency owner at Cassidy Insurance Services, LLC. Tom Cassidy joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in March 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. Tom has 20 years of experience as an insurance agent to make sure you have the right coverage to protect your family. He opened Cassidy Insurance Services to offer customers choices, and to find the right protection for the right price.
Cassidy Insurance Services insure all of Pennsylvania and specializes in auto, home, business insurance, and much more!
They are partners with the top carriers in Pennsylvania, and do the shopping for you, to match customers with their true insurance carrier fit. When you work with their Agency, you can expect:
• A licensed advisor to go perform an insurance check-up and identify any gaps in your current coverage.
• Expertise with over 15 carriers to find the right insurance fit for you and your family.
• An easy, hassle-free buying experience and offer extended service hours from 8 am to 10 pm, Monday through Friday.
“What I love about Quantum Assurance is that it’s a great business model that allows agency owners to grow and scale quickly while meeting and exceeding customers service expectations. Quantum Assurance is the insurance agency model for the next 20 years. The best part of being a Quantum owner is that the leadership team has first-hand experience building successful agencies, and they are always looking for new ways to support our agencies." - Tom Cassidy, Agency Owner, Cassidy Insurance Services.
Tom has lived in Pennsylvania for most of his life and has resided in the Pottsville area with his family for the last 20 years. He’s a past President of Blue Mountain Soccer Club and current Head Coach for the Nativity BVM High School Girls Soccer Team.
