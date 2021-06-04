Vibalogics, Lincoln Property Company and Arranta Bio donate to the Boxborough Conservation Trust
Vibalogics, Arranta Bio, and Lincoln Property Company today made a significant donation to the Boxborough Conservation Trust.BOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibalogics, a global virotherapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Arranta Bio (“Arranta”), the leading microbiome CDMO, along with Lincoln Property Company (LPC) today made a significant donation to the Boxborough Conservation Trust (BCT) a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1997 to preserve and protect Boxborough Massachusetts’s rural character and natural resources.
Arranta and Vibalogics are both tenants of LPC and each company is developing the former Cisco Systems Inc. facility at 1414 Massachusetts Ave into a state-of-the-art cGMP biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility. Both organizations embrace working in harmony with the environment, their neighbors and with the town staff and boards.
The Boxborough site is being developed in phases, and work for Vibalogics has been approved by the planning board. The total investment in the facility is expected to exceed $200 million and employ around 400 employees between the two companies. The facilities for both companies are designed to flexibly support clients, including dedicated lab and biomanufacturing capacity that can support commercial manufacturing and supply life-changing medicine.
Scott Brown, Executive Vice President at LPC stated, "We are delighted to be able to work with two progressive biopharmaceutical manufacturing companies tackling highly prevalent diseases including cancer, dementia, diabetes, autism and other highly prevalent diseases. The 1414 facility has the potential to provide breakthrough treatments of the future."
Mark Bamforth, Executive Chairman and CEO of Arranta stated, “In 2019 we developed our company values, central to which is Arranta Bio Cares focusing on community outreach, diversity and inclusion, and environmental impact. Therefore we are delighted to be able to support the BCT in their role in protecting the Boxborough environment, common areas and providing advice to property owners.”
Tom Hochuli, CEO of Vibalogics states, We look forward to delivering a positive impact to mutually benefit both our business and the local community for many years to come.” "Both our mission and core ENABLE values are central to everything we do as a company, we are therefore focused on not only being recognized as a great place to work, but also as being a good neighbor in the town and community where we operate."
About LPC
Lincoln Property Company, founded in 1965, is a privately-held national commercial real estate company involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln has offices in all major markets of the U.S. and throughout Europe. Lincoln’s cumulative development efforts have produced over 130 million square feet of commercial space. For more information on Lincoln Property Company’s Boston office, visit: www.LPCBoston.com.
About Arranta
Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to serve companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. Arranta’s roots go back to 2009 through Captozyme™ which became a part of Arranta in November 2019. Arranta’s experienced team has worked with and developed processes for over 145 different species spanning 90 different genera of live biotherapeutics. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing from fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, Arranta Bio offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies and plasmids to meet the needs of patients from early clinical to commercial supply. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com, or contact: bd@arrantabio.com.
About Vibalogics
Vibalogics is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) located in Cuxhaven, Germany and Boxborough, Massachusetts, USA providing process development and GMP manufacturing services. Founded in 2002, the company is recognized as a leading service provider within the live biologics industry, specializing in the manufacture of oncolytic virus, viral vector vaccine and viral vector gene therapy products. For more information, please visit www.vibalogics.com, or contact: experts@vibalogics.com.
