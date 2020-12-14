Arranta Bio Announces Pledge to Diversity, Inclusion and Sustainability with Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arranta Bio recently announced the launch of a corporate social responsibility program, Arranta Bio Cares, and appointed Susan Surabian as the initiative’s leader.
A champion of diversity and inclusion from its inception, Arranta Bio’s CSR program will continue to prioritize efforts promoting a welcoming, diverse culture that fosters racial, social and gender equality; strengthening local communities in MA and FL by encouraging employees to volunteer and donate; and encouraging choosing vendors and partners that align with the company’s vision for sustainability.
Mark Bamforth, President and CEO at Arranta said “It is too easy to feel helpless in the face of systemic racism and disparity in our society. Instead, it is vital that every organization commits to tack these issues by opening doors for those from minority and disadvantaged communities to forge a fulfilling, life-long career in the life sciences. At Arranta, we are committed to living to the values to make a meaningful, sustained change”.
As an early leader of community outreach and proponent of inclusion at Arranta Bio, Susan was a natural choice to lead Arranta Bio Cares. Susan’s beliefs extend past her workplace and permeate every facet of her life.
“Corporate Social Responsibility corporate strategies cannot be a reality without a parallel evolution of each individual’s responsible behaviors,” Susan said. “For the last 10 years, I have focused on community outreach and volunteering with a goal to spread kindness and equality with steady perseverance. I am antiracist and stand up for diversity and inclusion by participating in events, signing petitions, and partnering with school systems, I focus on protecting our environment by purchasing sustainable products, clothing and cut back on personal waste, and I choose organic foods and partner with organizations can both make an impact and educate others about how our food choices effects our bodies and planet.”
Susan believes diligence is the key to improving the future of the life sciences industry and beyond – in both the workplace and in employees’ everyday lives.
Arranta has donated money and food to local pantries and community help organizations through the pandemic, supported STEM education organizations in Gainesville, FL and Watertown, MA, and worked with Life Science Cares and Year Up to make an impact in our communities.
An employee-led advocacy team is assisting Susan in planning, community outreach, and diversity and inclusion activities. Arranta Bio Cares will have additional executive support from Lana Gladstein, Chief Legal Officer and general counsel, as well as more than a dozen diversity-minded peers across the Arranta Bio organization.
To learn more about Arranta Bio Cares and our partner organizations, visit arrantabio.com/cares.
About Arranta Bio
Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to focus on serving companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. In November 2019, Arranta Bio acquired Captozyme™ – the leader in process development and clinical contract manufacturing for microbiome pioneers – whose experienced team has worked with and developed processes for over 135 different species spanning 85 different genera of live biotherapeutics since 2009. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing through fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, Arranta Bio offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies to meet the needs of patients. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com. Inquiries can be sent to info@arrantabio.com.
Amanda Austin
Amanda Austin
Arranta Bio
amanda.austin@arrantabio.com