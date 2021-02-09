Arranta Bio Announces Key Promotions and Addition to its Board of Directors
Arranta Bio announced the promotion of David Stevens to President and COO and the appointment of Iain Baird to Arranta’s Board of Directors.WATERTOWN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arranta Bio (“Arranta”), the leading microbiome contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced the promotion of David Stevens to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the appointment of Iain Baird to Arranta’s Board of Directors.
“I am delighted to announce the promotion of David Stevens and to share that Iain Baird is joining Arranta Bio’s Board”. said Mark Bamforth, Chief Executive Officer of Arranta Bio. “I look forward to continuing to work with them as we build the leading, best in class microbiome CDMO”.
Mr. Stevens joined Arranta Bio at its inception as COO. As President and COO, his expanded role now includes the business development function, quality, and site operations at Arranta’s Gainesville, FL location dedicated to process development and early clinical manufacturing. His role also covers the recently completed Watertown, MA location with late-clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity for live biopharmaceutical products. The sites have now grown to 130 employees occupying 100,000 ft2 of space dedicated to supporting this sector.
Mr. Stevens brings over 20 years of broad international operations and commercial experience in the CRO and CDMO sectors. He was formerly the Senior Vice President & Head of AMRI’s Drug Product business unit where he had responsibility for sales and operations. During his tenure, he led the division through a period of significant growth and capacity expansion. Prior to leading the division, Mr. Stevens held a number of senior leadership roles at AMRI including Vice President, Sales & Marketing and General Manager of a sterile dosage form development and GMP manufacturing.
Prior to AMRI, Mr. Stevens held leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Aptuit, including site leadership of the Glasgow location in the UK. He started his career with Inveresk Research and Charles River Laboratories.
Mr. Stevens holds an MBA in strategy, finance and marketing and an undergraduate degree in Business, both from the University of Edinburgh, UK.
Mr. Baird is a co-founder of Arranta Bio and was instrumental in building the foundation of the company. He now joins the Board of Directors. Mr. Baird runs his own consultancy business and has worked with the founders/CEO’s of six companies over the last 10 years, starting companies that develop new biopharmaceutical products and CDMO’s that provide services to the sector, including OSO BioPharmaceuticals, CANbridge Life Sciences, Gallus Biopharmaceuticals, Brammer Bio, and Vibalogics US.
Prior to that Mr. Baird worked for 20 years in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries. He started work for ICI which later became Zeneca and then AstraZeneca. In 2006, he was one of the principles that established Avecia Vaccines in which he led the Chemistry Manufacturing and Control groups in the development of vaccines against anthrax and plague.
Since 2010 Mr. Baird has been an independent consultant assisting clients in the development of their clinical products and has been involved in filing 16 INDs, three successful BLAs and three successful NDAs as well as remediating a product placed on CMC hold by the FDA. Iain has supported clients through numerous FDA, EMA and international regulatory inspections.
Mr. Baird holds a BEng in mechanical and electrical engineering from Robert Gordons University, UK.
About 400 companies are actively exploring the linkage between diseases and the microbiome – millions of bacteria, fungi, protozoa and viruses that live inside and on the human body – in order to identify therapeutic targets. Scientists have called the microbiome the second genome; in fact, the number of genes in the microbes making up one person’s microbiome is estimated to be at least 200 times the number in the human genome.
In the past decade, the industry has experienced a rapid acceleration in scientific understanding of the composition and functions of gut microbiota. Arranta is proud to be the leading CDMO focused on supporting the supply needs of these innovator companies.
About Arranta Bio
Founded in 2019, Arranta Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specifically established to serve companies seeking to develop and commercialize therapies targeting the human microbiome. Arranta’s roots go back to 2009 through Captozyme™ which became a part of Arranta in November 2019. Arranta’s experienced team has worked with and developed processes for over 135 different species spanning 85 different genera of live biotherapeutics. Headed by a management team and technical experts with a proven track record in both process development and contract manufacturing from fermentation to lyophilization and encapsulation of live biopharmaceuticals, Arranta Bio offers the knowledge and resources necessary to help clients develop and manufacture promising new microbiome therapies and plasmids to meet the needs of patients from early clinical to commercial supply. Additional information about Arranta Bio is available at www.arrantabio.com.
