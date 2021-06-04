Training at Camp Guernsey will cause late night noise encroachment for surrounding areas

Planned training at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center will impact surrounding areas. The training will cause late night noise encroachment from June 18 to June 22, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, please call Mr. Rob Cain at 307-836-7834 or 2nd Lt. Jamie Bridenstine at 307-836-7771, or look for updates on the Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center Facebook page, found here: https://www.facebook.com/CampGuernseyJTC/.
