Chief Experience Officer Jamie Ralliford Launches “Sunday Best” IG Live Series to Celebrate and Empower Women
The “Ultimate Chameleon” set to host bi-weekly interviews with special guests including Donyshia Boston-Hill and Dr. Stacie NC Grant live on Instagram
I am at my best when I am bringing people together through music and empowering women to maximize their full potential.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An incredible and inspiring experience awaits via “Sunday Best,” a new bi-weekly Instagram Live series kicking off Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. The new series hosted by Jamie Ralliford is directly on Instagram Live @iammschu. Ralliford, also known as the Ultimate Chameleon, Chief Experience Officer, DJ Ms. Chu, serial entrepreneur, boutique owner, and business coach, the new series will empower women to maximize their full potential.
Jamie Ralliford
This exciting bi-weekly series will focus on women’s empowerment, inspiration, fashion, entrepreneurship, and soulful sounds. It will also feature fireside chats with phenomenal business leaders and special guests, including Donyshia Boston-Hill, Dr. Stacie NC Grant and Tiana Von Johnson. Ralliford created the series during the height of the pandemic, during which she found comfort in spinning Gospel, Soul, Jazz, and R&B to calm and comfort her audience.
Ralliford, a native New Yorker who hails from the borough of Queens, has an edgy, city girl aura perfectly balanced by her infectious enthusiasm for music, entrepreneurship, fashion, and serving the community. She’s the go-to person for positive experiences that include fun, great music, inspiration, and style—always grooving, moving, and shaking as a lover of music, style, fashion, and the LIFE of ANY PARTY!
To learn more about the new series, visit www.iammschu.com.
ABOUT JAMIE RALLIFORD
Jamie Ralliford is your “Ultimate Chameleon,” chief experience officer, celebrity DJ (DJ Ms. Chu), serial entrepreneur, boutique owner, and business coach who is passionate about helping others maximize their full potential.
