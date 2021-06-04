SDDOT Seeks Public Input into the U.S. Highway 212 / Forest City Bridge Corridor and Environmental Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold an online public meeting to inform area residents of the beginning of the U.S. Highway 212 / Forest City Bridge Corridor and Environmental Study.

The corridor being studied includes: U.S. Highway 212 from the junction with BIA Highway 8 to the junction with S.D. Highway 1804.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

Public meeting information is posted to the study website: https://www.us212forestcity.com/.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

