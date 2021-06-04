Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW HAVEN BARRACKS// Simple Assault and Burglary

VSP Press Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B501161

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Slaney                              

STATION: New Haven                 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 3, 2021 at 9:51 pm

LOCATION: Autumn Lane, Bristol, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary and Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Claudette Vaughn                                                 

AGE: 51 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

 

VICTIM: April Lajeunesse

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 3, 2021 at approximately 9:51 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of physical altercation that was taking place at a residence on Autumn Lane in Bristol. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Claudette Vaughn had entered a residence without permission and physically assaulted April Lajeunesse. Vaughn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, Vaughn was released with a citation into Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 06/04/2021          

COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

