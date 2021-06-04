NEW HAVEN BARRACKS// Simple Assault and Burglary
VSP Press Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B501161
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 3, 2021 at 9:51 pm
LOCATION: Autumn Lane, Bristol, Vermont
VIOLATION: Burglary and Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Claudette Vaughn
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
VICTIM: April Lajeunesse
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 3, 2021 at approximately 9:51 pm, Vermont State Police received a report of physical altercation that was taking place at a residence on Autumn Lane in Bristol. Through the course of the investigation it was found that Claudette Vaughn had entered a residence without permission and physically assaulted April Lajeunesse. Vaughn was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven State Police Barracks. Per order of the court, Vaughn was released with a citation into Addison Superior Criminal Court on June 4, 2021 at 12:30 pm.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 06/04/2021
COURT: Addison Superior Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.