Business Reporter: adapting building management to a post-pandemic world for improved business performance

Technologies including AI and IoT will enable businesses to thrive by creating healthier spaces for workers and customersLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview published on Business Reporter, Mansoor Ahmad, Managing Director at EcoEnergy Insights, a part of Carrier Global Corporation, argues that businesses must adopt artificial intelligence (AI)-based building solutions and internet of things (IoT)-enabled remote services in their building operations.
The pandemic has shown that organisations, especially those that customers visit in person such as retailers and restaurants, need to rethink how they operate their buildings. A spotlight has been shone on the importance of creating healthy business environments.
The familiar goal of providing “occupant comfort” has evolved into providing “occupant wellbeing.” Buildings that provide this for workers and customers can improve cognitive function and mood, significantly impacting the bottom line.
Mr. Ahmad points out that there is now a heightened focus on AI and IoT-based building solutions. AI enables occupancy predictions which can be used to optimise operations. IoT allows HVAC optimisation, improving ventilation and indoor air quality.
It will be fascinating to see how these technologies evolve in the future, alongside changing consumer and employee requirements. For example, consumers may require information about the healthiness of buildings such as shops, restaurants or cinemas they are planning to visit.
The evolving needs of occupants have implications for building management today. Investment in building automation equipment, sensors and remote services should be considered together, so that a holistic approach to improving buildings management can be achieved. Mr. Ahmad believes that, by using this approach, businesses can better prepare for a future with intelligent facilities equipment.
