DOH launches mobile vaccination service to support community organizations and increase vaccine access

For immediate release:  June 2, 2021   (21-140)Spanish

Contact: DOH Communications  Public inquiries: State COVID-19 Information Hotline, 1-800-525-0127

OLYMPIA – On June 1st, the Washington State Department of Health launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

DOH is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:

  • Counties with higher vaccine gaps by race/ethnicity
  • Communities with a high rank on the Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) for COVID-19.
  • Sectors with recent outbreaks.
  • Communities overrepresented in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
  • Demographic groups with lower vaccination rates compared to other groups.
  • Groups not represented or underrepresented in current DOH data systems that have likely experienced COVID-19 health disparities and vaccine inequities.
  • Geographic locations that have not had a visit from the DOH Care-A-Van.

“As vaccination rates increase statewide, we are continuing to analyze where and among which groups of people we're seeing lower rates so that we can implement more tailored strategies to reach communities where they are,” Elizabeth Perez, Director of the Center for Public Affairs & Equity at the Washington State Department of Health.

“The launching of the Care-A-Van program is an example of an innovative, community-driven approach to support the tireless COVID-19 vaccination efforts of communities across Washington,” said Umair A. Shah, MD, MPH, Secretary of Health.  “This first-of-its-kind capability at the Washington State Department of Health level will help ensure we reduce any and all barriers for those who want to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”

To request a visit from a DOH Care-A-Van, submit a form through the Care-A-Van page on the DOH website at least 30 days in advance of the date you are requesting. 

