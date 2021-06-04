5 PERSONAL BRAND MANAGEMENT TIPS

Personal branding has become an indispensable resource for professionals and entrepreneurs. Here are 5 tips to prepare you for Personal Brand Management

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- As public figures and entrepreneurs adapt to their new online profiles, and companies tune into creating personal connections with diverse interconnected audiences, personal brand management has become an indispensable resource.Here are 5 tips to prepare you for Personal Brand Management#1: IF YOU DON’T DEFINE YOUR PERSONAL BRAND, SOMEONE ELSE WILL.Personal branding is about how YOU communicate who you are to OTHER people.There is a perception gap between what you are saying and what you think of yourself and what target audiences hear and think of you.Successful entrepreneurs now have a portfolio of online platforms under Personal Brand Management that conveys their core values and vision, along with authentic messaging that supports their business interests and philanthropic initiatives.#2: DESTINATION, DESTINATION, DESTINATIONYou need to ownYour Real Name Dot Com -- now. This is a highly recommended step even for those who will not pursue Personal Brand Management. Not only is buying a web domain under your name a smart proactive security measure, it is the platform for the future growth of your personal brand. If you do not already own it, visit godaddy.com and purchase your real name.#3: Read. Read. Read.Read, read, read: Learn as much as you can about the business, the people, and the process, and learn from what others are doing.Resources like The Personal Brand Manager should be paramount in your reading list.#4: MEANINGFUL CONNECTIONSConnect with others who are invested in their personal brands.These influencers are easy to spot: they are up to date on their social calendar and, oddly enough, their consistent sharing has not bothered you at all. Rather, you feel inspired by them and you like what you see.#5: HIRE A PERSONAL BRAND MANAGERIf you now own the web domain under your name, have established a LinkedIn account, and have pursued some basic research on personal branding and are serious about developing your personal brand, you will now proceed to find a Personal Brand Manager.This is a sensitive and careful process, and you should vette your options thoroughly.Personal Brand Management compels you to share more detail about your history and personal brand with strangers (preferably with extensive track records and vetted credentials) who you are hiring to work on your most sensitive asset: YOU.Make sure you understand their process and ask questions about how they support your activation and thought leadership.