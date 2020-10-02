The Healing List New York
The Healing List is a public tool for New Yorkers to find healers, therapists, and wellness practitioners that can help with their well-being and mental health.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Admedia is unveiling a public online resource, one that aims to assist New Yorkers in their time of need. The Healing List is a resource for New Yorkers to find healers, therapists, and wellness practitioners that can help with their well-being and mental health.
New Yorkers are tough and continue to be tough, but knowing when you need to reach out is even tougher. Understanding your mental and physical health are clear ways of beginning to return to normal. It can be hard to figure out what is needed if you don’t know where to begin.
The Healing List is a useful resource that can put users in direct contact with the professional help they need.
