Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,483 in the last 365 days.

The Healing List New York

The Healing List New York

The Healing List is a public tool for New Yorkers to find healers, therapists, and wellness practitioners that can help with their well-being and mental health.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universal Admedia is unveiling a public online resource, one that aims to assist New Yorkers in their time of need. The Healing List is a resource for New Yorkers to find healers, therapists, and wellness practitioners that can help with their well-being and mental health.

New Yorkers are tough and continue to be tough, but knowing when you need to reach out is even tougher. Understanding your mental and physical health are clear ways of beginning to return to normal. It can be hard to figure out what is needed if you don’t know where to begin.

The Healing List is a useful resource that can put users in direct contact with the professional help they need.

Nii Addo
Universal Admedia
+1 917-664-9111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

The Healing List New York

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.