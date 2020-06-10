UNIVERSAL ADMEDIA OPENS VIRTUAL BOUTIQUE FOR ECLECTIC SHOPPING, HIGH-END CONSIGNMENT EXPERIENCE
The one-stop agency shoppe offers a range of rarefied items that range from fine-art coffee table books and classic sculpturesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The store is open! HIghly anticipated virtual boutique NeedFull Things is open for business. The one-stop shoppe, just a click away from the homepage of branding and advertising agency Universal Admedia’s website, https://www.universaladmedia.agency/, offers a range of rarefied, high-end items that range from fine-art coffee table books and African and classical sculptures, to a million-dollar Mercedes Benz Gullwing.
The idea occurred to Universal Admedia Executive Producer Nii Addo after spending some time in the boutique gift shops of boutique hotels, in particular the Standard in downtown Los Angeles and and the ACE Hotel near New York City’s fashionable and media-centric NoMad neighborhood.
He says that at some point he thought, Why can’t my agency have this? A virtual boutique in a boutique ad agency?
Addo thought of all of the entrepreneurs who have approached and hired his company for its branding and social media expertise and how often new business owners have to shed a lot of merchandise skin, so to speak, in order to not only finance their new careers but also reinvent their new identities. A lot of stuff gets parted with in this process, a lot of nice, expensive stuff that these people no longer want or need.
When Addo added the Need Full Things boutique to Universal Admedia’s branding portfolio, he realized how seamlessly one shop’s branding identity reinforced the other’s.
Says Addo, “Need Full Things is a choice reflection of who we are at Universal Admedia and what we do. Just as discerning as we are about the merchandise we include in our ‘gift shop,’ we are equally selective about the clients we represent in our branding shop. Part of our own agency ethos is a commitment to tasteful refinement in not only our clients but also ourselves.”
The two boutiques seemed like a good match. And then, of course, the shop started to fill.
“People were giving me watches, sculptures, art books, paintings, all in great condition. And of course there’s that really nice car,” Addo says.
Need Full Things has plenty of room for collaborators who want to free up their spaces and lots to offer those who want to procure some fine, eclectic items in the categories of style, luxury, design, and vintage. But it’s not for everybody, nor for just any expensive or gently used item someone wants to sell.
“This is not your everyday online e-commerce experience,” Mr. Addo makes clear. “This is first and foremost about a lifestyle. It’s about taste and refinement and artistry and a way of life that generates that. These items for sale are just the artifacts of that way of life.”
Anyone interested in presenting prospective artifacts for consignment at Need Full Things should contact the boutique at https://www.needfullthings.shop/contact.
To shop, browse, draw inspiration, or just dream, visit Need Full Things the virtual boutique at https://www.needfullthings.shop/shop.
Nii Addo
Universal Admedia
+ +1 917-664-9111
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn