Celebrating This Week’s Fan for Good ‘Super Striker’ LA Boy (4 1/2)
Recruiting for Good sponsors sweet gig for kids. Every week, one kid who completes a drawing wins a sports jersey and gets to invite one friend to participate.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Congratulations to our Fan for Good, four-and-a-half-year-old LA Soccer Boy, Super Striker (his nickname.) We're rewarding him with an LA Galaxy Soccer Team Jersey!"
The purpose is to teach kids that in life when you participate and use your creative talent, you can win rewards.
The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who submitted a drawing and won a jersey.
Recruiting for Good is making the gig a sweet Pay-It-Forward Experience for kids.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We look forward to seeing who Super Striker will invite to participate in Kids are Fans for Good!"
Four-and-a-Half-Year-Old LA Boy, Super Striker, is most excited about "running fast" and practicing his kicks as he aspires to be an LA Galaxy team member. He has loved soccer since he was two-years-old!
Kids are Fans for Good is a creative drawing gig inspired by a five-year-old boy (#soccerstar his nickname.) The gig is for passionate K to Middle School soccer fans; every week a fan earns gear from their favorite team and/or sport hero/heroine. To learn more visit www.FansforGood.com. The only way for kids to participate in Fans for Good is to be invited by a kid who just completed a drawing and earned a reward, making the gig a sweet Pay-It-Forward experience for kids!
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Engineering and Information Technology. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Love to help kids and save money on groceries? Now you can do both. Simply participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program. Refer a company hiring professional staff to earn a $2500 gift card for your favorite supermarket. And with your help, we can sponsor more sweet gigs for kids. Visit www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
