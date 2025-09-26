Attend The Sweetest Party Celebrating One Sweet Artist Lori Pollack During Montana Avenue Art Walk

Sunkissed Succulent Lori Pollack Painting Lori Pollack is a Santa Monica award-winning watercolor artist with a passion for color; follow her on Instagram @ lori.pollack.art. Love to Celebrate Women, Party and Support Girls Too? The Sweetest Club is Made for You www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Love to Party and Celebrate Women Too? Attend 3 days to party; we're celebrating the launch of The Beauty Foodie Social Club on Montana Avenue with 3 sweet parties (Sept 26, 27, 28). Dining Party on Friday at Locanda for Members Only, Love to Party and dr Recruiting is Celebrating Launch of The Beauty Foodie Club with 3 days of Parties. Saturday 1pm party at Firenze Rangoni www.LovetoPartyinTuscany.com Made Just for You!

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow™; and the sweetest parties.Recruiting for Good is launching ' the Beauty Foodie Club ' with 3 Days to Party on Montana Avenue; the sweetest Women Celebrations.On Saturday, September 27th at 1pm ' Women Love to Party in Tuscany ;' enter drawing to win Tuscany Treats, Italian Handbag, and a painting by Lori Pollack artist "who will present her painting in person."According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Women Too? Attend the sweetest parties made just for you."AboutLori Pollack is a Santa Monica award-winning watercolor artist with a passion for color. She gets her inspiration from California’s diverse environment. Her signature style is to “push the colors” just past reality for an eye-catching result. Lori’s use of vibrant colors, and the transparency of watercolor paints, elevate and transform her paintings. She has displayed her art in many galleries, solo and group art shows and has installations in multiple public and private facilities. Her paintings have also been used as cover art on several publications. See more of her paintings and follow her on Instagram @ lori.pollack.art.Since 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow™ and the sweetest parties too! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Are you 30+ live on the Westside and work in LA; The beauty Foodie Social Club is made just for you to enjoy the sweetest beauty and foodie treats to enjoy, share with girlfriends, or gift. Members earn $3,000 in gift cards to mix and match their favorite beauty provider (salon, spa, studio or wellness) and foodie (coffee, chocolate, smoothie shop, or fine restaurants in LA) treats. To Learn More Visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!"To become a Beauty Foodie Club member or Earn a Sweet 3 Year Treat (Dining or Shopping), attend any sweet party for good on The Westside Visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com Made Just for You!"

