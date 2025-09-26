Recruiting for Good Launch The Sweetest Party Paris to LA Fashion Loves Freedom

Love to Celebrate Women and Party for Good Too? Attend The Sweetest Halloween Fashion Party Made Just for You FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA! Love to Celebrate Women, Fashion, and Party for Good Too? Attend The Sweetest Party Paris to LA Made Just for You! Love Heels and Jeans Attend The Sweetest Fashion Loves Freedom Party at Rangoni in November FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA

Recruiting for Good is a staffing agency helping companies find talent, and generating proceeds to fund girls programs and the sweetest women parties in LA.

Love to Celebrate Women and Fashion Too? The Sweetest Parties are Made Just for You!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund Girls Design Tomorrow™; and fund the sweetest parties too.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Love to Party for Good and Celebrate Women Too? Attend The Sweetest Parties Made Just for You!" For the last 15 years, Recruiting for Good has created over 100 Beauty, Chocolate, Fashion, and Fine Dining Parties for Sweet Women in LA!"Recruiting for Good is launching ' The Sweetest Party Paris to LA ," in October, Fashion Loves Freedom , celebrating Halloween at Rangoni Firenze on Montana Avenue in Santa Monica.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We only host Fashion Loves Freedom Parties; at LA's sweetest shops that love to celebrate women, party for good, and support girls too!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids) and Girls Design Tomorrow™! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!"We teach 3rd grade girls fulfillment through The Sweetest Gigs by the time they are in middle school; they are confident, self-aware, and striving for leadership positions!"In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs (and Girls Design Tomorrow™), Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3-Year-Treats; Beauty Foodie Club Memberships, Fine Dining, and Luxury Shopping www.The3YearTreats.com Made Just for You!Are you 30+ live on the Westside and work in LA; The beauty Foodie Social Club is made just for you to enjoy the sweetest beauty and foodie treats to enjoy, share with girlfriends, or gift. Members earn $3,000 in gift cards to mix and match their favorite beauty provider (salon, spa, studio or wellness) and foodie (coffee, chocolate, smoothie shop, or fine restaurants in LA) treats. To Learn More Visit www.TheBeautyFoodieClub.com Made Just for You!"To become a Beauty Foodie Club member or Earn a Sweet 3 Year Treat (Dining or Shopping), attend any sweet party for good on The Westside Visit www.LovetoPartyforGood.com This is Made Just for You!"

BooksandLooks is an exceptionally talented 16-year-old girl who works on Girls Design Tomorrow™. And she was on special assignment reviewing NY Fashion Week!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.