Arrest Made and Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3000 Block of Naylor Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the 3000 block of Naylor Road, Southeast.

At approximately 12:35 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded US currency. The victim complied. The suspects then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, 25 year-old Malik Yiare, of Accokeek, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.