Arrest Made and an Additional Suspect Sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking Offense: 500 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made and an additional suspect is sought in an Attempted Unarmed Carjacking offense that occurred on Friday, May 7, 2021 in the 500 Block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:05 am, the suspects approached the victim’s vehicle while it was parked at the listed location. The suspects attempted to take the victim’s vehicle but were unsuccessful. One of the suspects took property from the victim. The suspects fled on foot.

On Thursday, June 3, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Unarmed Carjacking.

An additional suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this offense should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.