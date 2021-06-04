Williston Barracks / Tractor-Trailer stuck in Smugglers Notch

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101974

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Wagner

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 6/3/2021 at approximately 2:51 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 108S – Smugglers Notch

VIOLATION: CIVIL VIOLATION - Title 23 VSA Section 1006b(b) – CMV Prohibited in Smugglers Notch (Impeding Traffic)

ACCUSED: Frank Ewing

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Duluth, Georgia

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 3, 2021 at approximately 2:51 PM Vermont State Police received a report of a tractor-trailer truck stuck on Rt. 108S in Smugglers Notch. Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded along with Officers from Stowe Police Department. The Notch was shut down on both the Stowe and Cambridge sides and traffic was diverted.

Troopers identified the operator of the tractor-trailer as 51-year-old Frank Ewing of Duluth, GA. He was issued a ticket for the civil violation of Title 23 VSA Section 1006b(b) – CMV Prohibited in Smugglers Notch (Impeding Traffic).

With the assistance of a heavy wrecker, the tractor-trailer was able to be backed down the Stowe side of Smugglers Notch. The roadway was ultimately shut down for approximately 5 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes (Civil)

COURT DATE / TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED: N/A LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Justin Wagner

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone: 802-878-7111

Fax: 802-878-2742