Rutland Barracks / DLS / VOCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B401531

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren                                                                         

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: April 23, 2021 / 1658 hours

LOCATION: River St. / Wallingford

VIOLATION: DLS / VOCR

 

ACCUSED: Jason M. Buffum

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wallingford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On April 23, 2021, at approximately 1658 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a suspicious complaint at a residence on River St., in the Town of Wallingford. 

 

Troopers made contact with Jason Buffum on scene. Investigation revealed Buffum drove his motor vehicle to the residence while his license was criminally suspended. Further, he was found to be in violation of his court-ordered conditions of release.

 

Buffum was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, to answer to the offenses.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 12, 2021 / 1000 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Distribution channels:


