Evelyn Ackah Nominated for Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers

Congratulations to all the nominees and thank you to Canadian Lawyer for this opportunity and honour.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah has been nominated for Canada's Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers. Voting is open now through June 25, 2021, and is open to all to vote.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, Evelyn was nominated in the category of Changemakers: lawyers in any area or type of practice who have been leaders, innovators, or catalysts for positive change in any area of the profession such as diversity, law firm management, education, etc.
Each year Canadian Lawyer launches the Top 25 Most Influential survey to determine who is having the biggest impact in the justice system and legal profession in Canada.
This is the 12th annual Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers. Voters will be picking the top 5 lawyers and judges in the following 5 categories:
• Human Rights, Advocacy and Criminal
• Business
• In-house
• Changemakers
• Government/non-profits/associations
The results of this poll will form part of the final decision-making process that will be undertaken by Canadian Lawyer Magazine's editorial team.
About Canadian Lawyer Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers
The Top 25 Most Influential is not a lifetime achievement award but recognition of lawyers who have played a significant role in the legal profession and Canadian and international society in the last 18 months. Canadian Lawyer is defining “influential” as not just about bright stars, big deals, or the number of media mentions — although those may play a part. It’s about people who have power and influence the laws, justice system, and legal profession in Canada and abroad today.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto to serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or 1 (800) 932-1190.
