CDBG-CV (COVID-19) Application Cycle Now Open

The Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program was allocated approximately $43 million to help communities across the state prevent, prepare for, and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Communities may apply for funding for eligible activities including public services, infrastructure, economic assistance, and planning. While activities can address a variety of unmet needs, they must be directly related to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted starting June 3, 2021 and will be accepted on a rolling basis until funds are depleted.

To request an application or get additional information on CDBG-CV, please visit the CDBG-CV webpage.

A recorded training webinar covering the application process will be available on the program webpage on June 18, 2021.