David Slay, Acclaimed Chef, Examines California’s Economy and How it’s Poised for a ‘Euphoric’ Rebound

David Slay, Acclaimed Chef

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s strict public health measures during the pandemic protected its economy, setting the stage for an even faster recovery in the state than nationwide, UCLA economists reported.

David Slay, acclaimed award-winning chef, has some powerful business insights onn the matter. "Well, as a businessman we have been as low as you could go in 2020 and first part of 2021," states Slay. "I don’t think there is any where to go but up in all sectors. I do believe tourism, hospitality/restaurants, and events will be making up for lost time. We are seeing it in our bookings."

The Golden State’s strong technology and white-collar business sectors, along with a relatively rapid boost in home building, will buoy its economy, offsetting a slower return of tourist-dependent leisure and hospitality jobs, according to the UCLA Anderson quarterly forecast.

In the nation and in California, “we are about to have one of the best years of economic growth that we’ve had since World War II,” said Leo Feler, the UCLA Anderson Forecast’s senior economist. “We’re looking at a boom time for the U.S. economy.”

Slay concludes, "At our Vineyard, the “staycation” in our own State of California, has dramatically increased. Businesses that were struggling to get recognition or gain business (i.e. dude ranches or out of the way beach towns) are now booming and we will all feel that soon. I believe so long as we continue to keep our cities safe, clean, and attractive for visitors we will all benefit from this."

Chef David Slay

Chef David Slay enjoys a well-earned reputation as one of the most professional and hardworking chefs in the hospitality business. In 2017, he leveraged his success in the dining industry into winemaking and founded Slay Estate and Vineyard, which is set in the majestic Santa Barbara wine country and its prestigious Sta. Rita Hills AVA. He brings his meticulous attention to detail and focus on personable service from his work at Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California to the art of running a vineyard, creating breathtaking wine blends, responsible farming, and putting on unforgettable events.

Slay took over two years to prepare the estate and worked hand-in-hand with vineyard managers and workers on all details, which visitors can notice immediately upon arrival. At his restaurants, Slay is as likely to be found watching over the staff of sous chefs, bakers, and pastry chefs as he is to be spotted visiting customers at their tables to explain how he prepared their meal. That same dedication forms the foundation of the Slay Estate and Vineyard and of the relationships with the vineyard workers.

David’s journey to Slay Vineyard started at a very young age. A third-generation American restaurateur, David began his training at the age of 11 in his father’s kitchen. He apprenticed with classically trained European chefs in Las Vegas when he was 17, and at 20 opened his first restaurant, a 26 seat French café with no liquor license, due to the fact he was not old enough to get one.

David apprenticed with two-star chef Gerard Vie at Tros Marches in Versailles and A. Beauvillier Restaurant in Paris with famed chef Marc Angel. Afterward, he was the owner and chef of several popular fine dining restaurants in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, before tackling the competitive California restaurant scene, where he became the face and spirit of David Slay’s La Veranda in Beverly Hills, the renowned California/European-style bistro he founded in 1989. Under Slay’s direction, La Veranda was recognized as one of the “Best Gold Medal Restaurants in the United States” and Los Angeles Magazine included David Slay on a list of “300 Reasons Not to Pack Up and Leave L.A”. David then created and currently runs two successful restaurants: Park Ave Dining and il garage ristorante in Orange County, California. Both restaurants are consistently among the top-rated restaurants in Zagat, and il garage was recently named one of the top Italian restaurants in Southern California in Orange County Register. On top of that, he just opened two new restaurants closer to home in Manhattan Beach, California: Slay Steak + Fish House and Slay Italian Kitchen.