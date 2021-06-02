Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 589 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 217,555 in the last 365 days.

Governor must again re-do requests to keep clemency records secret

On the same day as the order, the court also ruled on motions by Governor Gavin Newsom to keep sealed six different clemency records.  Those motions have been around awhile, and the court has given, and is continuing to give, Newsom multiple chances to justify keeping the records from public view.

You just read:

Governor must again re-do requests to keep clemency records secret

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.