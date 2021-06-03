Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Celebrates Father’s Day with EPIC Family Fun
EINPresswire.com/ -- Attention all Fathers! Put down your tools and pick up the family to celebrate YOUR special day at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark! Did we mention, Dads will enjoy 20% OFF their regular-priced admission ticket all day long?
“We are excited to celebrate all of our amazing Fathers on June 20th,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said, “We hope all dads bring their families to Epic Waters to celebrate with our Crew!”
We are pulling out all the stops this Father’s Day to celebrate the Epic Dads in our lives! Join our Epic Crew from 10am – 9pm for a day full of activities to celebrate him, including food and beverage specials and much more.
Come one, come all and try your luck at our Dunk–a–Dad station! Toss the ball at the target and dunk your Dad for all those long chore lists and Saturdays spent at home grounded. Dads can also enjoy a corn hole tournament with their kids. Play head-to-head with other families for the chance to win Epic prizes!
We’ve got your food cravings covered too. Our food and beverage crew will be serving up some Texas barbeque this Father’s Day! Enjoy a barbecue beef sandwich with delicious sides of potato salad and corn!
For more information and to purchase tickets for Father’s Day, visit www.epicwatersgp.com.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! With exclusive amenities including: a FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
For more information on this Epic event and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
Caitlyn Blacker
