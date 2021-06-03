Premium Auto Films Announces New Location in Virginia Beach, VA

Premium Auto Films doubles capacity in new location. This enables serving more car owners and offering additional services.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premium Auto Films, a market leader in protecting automobile surfaces, has relocated to a new larger facility at 524 Central Drive, Suite 102, Virginia Beach, 23454.

Ocean Pierson, Founder and CEO of Premium Auto Films, in announcing the company’s move said, “our new space will enable us to serve more customers as well provide additional vehicle surface services.”

Premium Auto Films is a two-year old company that is a licensed Xpel clear bra, Xpel ceramic coating, window tinting, and vehicle wrapping provider. Long known as the “best in the industry” for vehicle surface protection, Xpel products are only available through licensed affiliates.

Mr. Pierson added, “our customers have come to expect meticulous care of their vehicles, and this new facility gives the opportunity to continue and enhance our services.”

While this new state of the art facility is the hub of business activity for the company, remote “on location” services are also available. The Premium Auto team is committed to helping vehicle owners improve the appearance of their automobiles as well as prolong the life of its surface.

You can lean more about Premium Auto Films by visiting their website at www.premiumautofilms.com or by calling 757-447-7930.