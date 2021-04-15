Minton CPA and Associates Announces Programs for Real Estate Investors

Individual Tax Consulting for Investors in Real Estate

HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Minton, Founder and CEO of Minton CPA and Associates recently shared her firm’s programs that are designed specifically for clients who invest in residential and commercial real estate. In a presentation to local investors Ms. Minton pointed out that today’s low interest rates and high demand for homes have created special opportunities for investors.

“Whether your strategy is to buy and hold long term, or fix and flip a property quickly, there are important business structure and tax consequences that must be considered if you are to maximize profits” was one of the key points of her seminar.

To help the firm’s real estate agent and investor clients, Minton and Associates has developed a 3-tier program of services. These are designed to provide customized consulting for someone just starting out in investing as well as the seasoned real estate buyer with a large property portfolio.

Minton also pointed out that particularly for investors who like to fix up properties for a quick sale, “there are specific tax regulations that you can take advantage of, but only if your business is structured properly and individual property records are accurate.”

The Minton firm is particularly positioned for service to the real estate community as their tax professionals are highly experienced in working with both agents and investors. In addition, Ms. Minton owns a real estate development company and has been involved in more than $120 million in real estate transactions as a principle.

In addition to the resources of the Minton team of tax professionals, the firm has assembled a Professional Advisory Team that can assist clients with legal, insurance, benefits, financial planning, and investment questions.

Real estate agents and investors can learn more about the enhanced services offer by Minton CPA and Associates by visiting www.realtorcpa.net, or by calling 757-546-2870.