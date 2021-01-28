Minton CPA and Associates Launches New Business Channel

Specialized Services for Real Estate Agents and Investors

HAMPTON ROADS, VIRGINIA, USA, January 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christina Minton, Founder and CEO of Minton CPA and Associates recently announced the firms enhanced services for Real Estate Professionals and Real Estate Investors.

Far more than just preparation of tax returns, Minton CPA offers a complete suite of accounting and consulting services to the real estate community. These include bookkeeping, payroll, job cost accounting for investors, and proper creation and structure of business entities.

In addition to the resources of the Minton team of tax professionals, the firm has assembled a Professional Advisory Team that can assist clients with legal, insurance, benefits, financial planning, and investment questions.

Ms. Minton shared in her announcement, “I believe that this holistic approach for our real estate clients will enable them to not only minimize their tax liabilities, but also offer a more complete array of services to grow their businesses.”

A website focused on this component of the firms business can be found at: www.realtorcpa.net. The firm offers three levels of service based on the client’s specific investing experience and level of activity. All programs include ongoing consulting throughout the year, as well as a convenient monthly payment plan.

The Minton firm is particularly positioned for service to the real estate community as their tax professionals are highly experienced in working with both agents and investors. In addition, Ms. Minton owns a real estate development company and has been involved in more than $120 million in real estate transactions as a principle.

More information is available by visiting www.realtorcpa.net or calling 757-546-2870.