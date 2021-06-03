Century Aluminum expanding operations in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Century Aluminum, one of the nation’s largest primary aluminum producers, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The more than $60 million investment will create 100 new jobs.

Founded in 1995, Century Aluminum produces standard-grade, high-purity and value-added primary aluminum products, with operations in the United States and Iceland.

With its Mt. Holly operation, located at 3575 U.S. Route 52 in Moncks Corner, Century Aluminum casts molten aluminum into standard-grade ingot, horizontal direct chilled (HDC) ingot, extrusion billet and other primary aluminum products. The state-of-the-art operation improves efficiency, energy utilization and environmental protection.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. Individuals interested in joining the Century Aluminum team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“At the Century Aluminum Mt. Holly smelter, the aluminum we produce every day is a key input for many sectors of the economy, including automotive, electrical, construction and aerospace industries as well as our military. Thanks to the leadership of Governor McMaster, Secretary Hitt and their teams, Century Aluminum is proud to be increasing production capacity at Mt. Holly, alongside a more than $60 million investment and the creation of 100 new good-paying aluminum jobs.” -Century Aluminum Incoming CEO and President Jesse Gary

“Century Aluminum’s Mt. Holly plant has long served as a unique economic driver for Berkley County and their success is a win for South Carolina. I congratulate Century Aluminum and all who have worked so hard to make this day a reality.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies like Century Aluminum continue to help strengthen our state’s manufacturing sector. The company’s decision to expand in South Carolina shows that our state’s advantageous economic environment and talented workforce not only attract business, but also help them grow.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Berkeley County is proud of Century Aluminum’s long history in the county and the job opportunities it has provided through the years. This expansion will further the industry’s impact on the county with increased investment and more high-paying jobs. We look forward to seeing Century Aluminum’s continued contribution to the county’s economic success.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb