Optessa Secures Exhibit at the 2021 AIAG Supply Chain + International Trade Summit
Optessa will have a (virtual) booth at the upcoming AIAG Supply Chain + International Trade Summit in September.
Optessa is thrilled to continue our support of the AIAG with our booth space at the upcoming summit. ”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optessa Inc ("Optessa"), a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and scheduling software, will be an exhibitor at the 2021 AIAG Supply Chain + International Trade Summit — a one-day digital summit of insights and networking from brand leaders and innovators in the automotive supply chain space. The conference will take place virtually on September 9th and feature topics and sessions on emerging trends in the automotive manufacturing, including the impact of vehicle electrification on the supply chain.
— John Buglino, Director of Marketing
As part of its partnership with AIAG, Optessa will have a virtual booth where conference attendees can speak to an Optessa representative and learn why next generation advanced planning and scheduling software is a key competitive advantage for top automotive manufacturers.
"Optessa is thrilled to continue our support of the AIAG with our booth space at the upcoming summit, " said John Buglino, Director of Marketing at Optessa. "We look forward to speaking with all attendees, networking, and sharing valuable insights from our work with the most respected global manufacturers."
About Optessa
Optessa is a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in industries as diverse as auto OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, and mills; batch process industries such as food and beverage, and paints; as well as shipping and logistics. The company has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Hazlet, New Jersey, USA; and Goa, India. Optessa’s leadership team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. Optessa supports global deployment at more than 100 distinct manufacturing facilities and production areas. We also partner with industry leaders, Deloitte and Tech Mahindra, to further enhance our client support.
