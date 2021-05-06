Optessa Selected by MAPEI for Batch-Based Scheduling
MAPEI Corporation has selected Optessa to provide batch-based scheduling solutions for their Chicago plant.
Optessa Inc ("Optessa") is pleased to announce that we have been selected by MAPEI Corporation, to provide batch-based scheduling solutions to support their operations at their Chicago plant.
— Rik Nagelkerke, Director of Business Development
“This was a multistage scheduling problem with unique challenges. Inventory policies and space constraints had to be observed while considering different batch sizes and production efficiencies across production stages.” said Rik Nagelkerke, Director of Business Development for Optessa. “We successfully completed a pilot at MAPEI. We are proud to have once again shown Optessa’s ability to address complex problems across distinctly different industries.”
About MAPEI
Established in 1937, MAPEI Group is globally headquartered in Italy with 90 subsidiaries, including 83 plants in 36 countries. MAPEI is the world-leading manufacturer of mortars, grouts, adhesives, and complementary products for installing all types of flooring and wall coverings. The company specializes in developing chemical products for every aspect of construction, from waterproofing and structural strengthening to concrete repairs and tunnel building.
Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands.) For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).
About Optessa
Optessa is a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and production scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in industries as diverse as auto OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, mills; batch process industries such as food and beverage and paints as well as shipping and logistics. The company has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Hazlet, New Jersey, USA and Goa, India. Optessa’s leadership team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. Optessa supports global deployment at more than 100 distinct manufacturing facilities and production areas. We also partner with industry leaders, Deloitte and Tech Mahindra, to further enhance our client support. To learn more about Optessa please visit www.optessa.com.
