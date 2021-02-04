Optessa Selected by Lordstown Motors Corp for Planning and Sequencing Solutions
Planning and sequencing with Optessa allows our clients to meet key business objectives.
Lordstown Motors is an exciting company with a great story, and we are thrilled to play a part in their success...”EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – February 4, 2021 – Optessa Inc (“Optessa”) is pleased to announce that we have been selected by Lordstown Motors Corp. (“Lordstown Motors”), to provide planning and sequencing solutions to support their operations.
“Lordstown Motors is an exciting company with a great story, and we are thrilled to play a part in their success", said Ashok Erramilli, CEO of Optessa. "We are committed to delivering them the very best planning and sequencing solutions as Lordstown Motors seeks to put in place a ‘best in class’ set of software solutions to support their order fulfillment processes.”
About Lordstown Motors Corp.
Lordstown Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: RIDE) is an Ohio-based original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles, founded by CEO Steve Burns with the purpose of transforming Ohio's Mahoning Valley and Lordstown, Ohio, into the epicenter of electric-vehicle manufacturing. The company owns the 785 acre, 6.2 million square foot Lordstown Assembly Plant where it plans to build the Lordstown Endurance, believed to be the world's first full-size, all-electric pickup truck designed to serve the commercial fleet market. For additional information visit www.LordstownMotors.com.
About Optessa
Optessa is a leader in intelligent planning, sequencing, and scheduling optimization software with many successful implementations among top tier global manufacturers. Optessa products have wide applicability in industries as diverse as auto OEMs, suppliers, power equipment, electronics, semiconductor, mills; batch process industries such as food and beverage and paints as well as shipping and logistics. The company has offices in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada; Hazlet, New Jersey, USA and Goa, India. Optessa’s leadership team combines deep expertise in software, mathematics, manufacturing, and optimization technologies with unmatched customer commitment. Optessa supports global deployment at more than 100 distinct manufacturing facilities and production areas. We also partner with industry leaders, Deloitte and Tech Mahindra, to further enhance our client support. To learn more about Optessa please visit www.optessa.com.
