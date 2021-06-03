EyKuver Kicks Off Protect Your Vision Campaign at the Vision Expo East
EyKuver announces “Protect Your Vision,” a month-long awareness campaign to encourage everyone to think about UV eye protection.STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EyKuver, an innovator in UV protection for prescription lens wearers, announces “Protect Your Vision,” a month-long awareness campaign to encourage everyone to think about UV eye protection and its importance to long-term eye health. EyKuver, in synchronized effort with the Vision Council, wants you to ‘protect your vision’ and ‘celebrate your shades’ in anticipation of National Sunglasses Day on June 27.
Eye protection is critical for both the young and the old, and good vision is something many of us overlook or take for granted. Born out of the Rocky Mountains, EyKuver has created an affordable and convenient UV solution for prescription lens wearers and to bring awareness to our products and the importance of UV eye protection overall, we will be giving away a Rocky Mountain outdoor gear package. Perfect for hitting the summer trails and waves, EyKuver has sourced our favorite outdoor products that we will giveaway to one lucky winner. The winner will be selected at random on National Sunglass Day June 27. Learn more and sign up for your chance to win today.
What is EYKUVER?
EyKuver is an innovative tinted sunglass film created to adhere directly to the lens of prescription glasses. Designed to simplify sun protection, Eykuvers are easy to use, tinted sunglass ‘stickers’ that instantly transform your everyday prescription glasses into prescription sunglasses.
“Prescription sunglasses are expensive, easy to break and often misplaced or forgotten,” said EyKuver Founder Marcus Boggs. “Our patent-pending sunglass films won’t damage or scratch your existing glasses and they cling effortlessly to your lenses without leaving a sticky residue. Our tinted UV ‘stickers’ are compatible with 85% of prescription eyeglasses on the market and they cut sun glare while providing effective UVA/UVB protection for your eyes.”
EyKuver was designed to be slim enough to fit in your pocket, purse, or wallet and to eliminate the need to carry multiple pairs of glasses. EyKuver custom UV films are available in two sizes, medium and large, and two colors, blue and gray. The perfect summer accessory for hikers, golfers, and bikers, Eykuvers really shine while reading the menu on the patio or a book at the beach.
EyKuver is excited to kick off the Protect Your Vision campaign at Vision Expo East, June 2-5 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. EyKuver, with its innovative design and clear focus on convenient sun protection for Rx eyeglass wearers, is right at home in the Vision Expo community which unites high-end optical buyers, practice managers, independent optometrists, and opticians. For 35 years, Vision Expo East, has been the meeting ground for ophthalmic professionals to discover the latest trends in eyewear, education, fashion, and optical innovation. Attending the show? Reach out to our media contact to set up an appointment.
EyKuver is committed to making UV sun protection more convenient and affordable than ever before. To learn more, visit www.EyKuver.com.
About EyKuver:
Founded in 2020, EyKuver is committed to creating innovative eyewear products that simultaneously protect your eyes and simplify your life. EyKuver is changing the way prescription eyeglass wearers think about sun protection one outdoor adventure at a time. For more, please visit: https://eykuver.com #theviewisabouttoimprove
Media Contact:
Blue Fire Collective
Erin Brosterhous
970.846.1684
erin@bluefirecollective.com
Erin Brosterhous
Blue Fire Collective
email us here