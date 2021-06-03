Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of Gritty Memoir, ALL IN: For Those in Search of Something More

All In by Adam Palmer

By author and U.S. Army veteran, Adam Palmer

He is on mission to bring help and hope to the brokenness of those around him. Read this story. Arise to serve. Compelling!” — Dr. Bob Griffin, Renewal Ministries

PLYMOUTH, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is honored to announce the release of the memoir, ALL IN: For Those in Search of Something More, by author and U.S. Army veteran, Adam Palmer, available on June 15, 2021 via Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The memoir offers a gut-wrenching expose’ of Adam Palmer’s desert conversion during a mission trip he took alongside his associates Shizzle, Hud, K-Dawg, and Big Baby. ALL IN details Palmer’s discoveries around life in this world and the next, all while laying bare his human failures and insecurities offered up to the mercy and compassion of God. For combat veterans and everyday readers alike, ALL IN was written to help others find their identity and purpose in serving Christ and others.

ALL IN will be available via Amazon and Barnes & Noble on June 15, 2021.

Reviews:

“Christian readers who thrill at the desert conversion of the Ethiopian eunuch will be inspired by this story of the desert conversion of Adam Palmer… ALL IN is ultimately an incredible confession of healing found in the second chance of life offered by Jesus Christ. A must read for saints, seekers, and skeptics alike.” – CAPTAIN James R. Fisher, CHC, USN (Ret.)

“[Adam’s] heroism continues as he works with broken young people coming out of the Juvenile Justice System. He is on mission to bring help and hope to the brokenness of those around him. Read this story. Arise to serve. Compelling!” – Dr. Bob Griffin, Renewal Ministries

About the Author:

Adam Palmer is a husband, father, and U.S. Army veteran. He served three deployments in Iraq and received the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat. Originally from a small town nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountain foothills of North Carolina, Adam and his family now live in Northern Illinois, where he pursues his passion for training and mentoring young people, helping prepare them for military careers and assisting them discover their path to a successful and abundant life in Christ.

