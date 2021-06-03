WSDOT provides I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program updates via virtual meeting with Executive Advisory Group

Colleen Gants, communications, 206-465-2311

Public invited to learn and provide comments at June 8 online meeting

BELLEVUE – The Washington State Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting with the I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program Executive Advisory Group.

The meeting will include updates from Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar and the WSDOT project team, as well as Sound Transit representatives.

The I-405/SR 167 Corridor Program includes more than 150 unique, coordinated projects to advance the state’s vision for a 50-mile multimodal corridor system to move more people reliably through express toll lanes, bus rapid transit, general purpose lanes, and trails.

The I-405/SR 167 Executive Advisory Group was created to guide WSDOT in the development and implementation of the I-405 Master Plan and the SR 167 Corridor Plan. The Executive Advisory Group includes transportation agencies and elected leaders along I-405 and SR 167. WSDOT continues to coordinate with the Executive Advisory Group to support corridor planning and respond to legislative direction about funding and phasing options.

Meeting information

When 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, June 8

Where Virtually using Zoom

Details Attend the virtual meeting by pre-registering through Zoom

To provide verbal comments during the meeting, pre-register using the link above. Then, send an email to I405SR167Program@wsdot.wa.gov to sign up for or provide public comment. Include name and contact information before noon on June 7.

Minutes and meeting materials will be posted to the Executive Advisory Group webpage.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state.