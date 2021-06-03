Maine DOE to Host Focus Groups for New Educators

Are you a first or second year educator (teacher, administrator, education technician)? If so, thank you–AND we would love to hear from you!

Please join us at one of our New Educator Focus Groups (June 17 6:00 – 7:00 pm or June 23, 9:00 – 10:00 am).

This will be an opportunity for you to connect with other new educators throughout Maine, to share challenges and successes, and for us to celebrate you! As a new educator during these unprecedent school years, your experiences are invaluable and will help inform our ongoing educator recruitment and retention efforts! If you plan to attend, please complete and submit the registration form for the date that works best for you.

Questions? Please contact Tamara Ranger: Tamara.Ranger@Maine.Gov or Emily Doughty at Emily.Doughty@Maine.Gov