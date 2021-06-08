Adjustable Bed History and Timeline - From Medical Bed to Innovative Side Sleeping Design for Residential Wellness Sleep
The history of the adjustable bed and the purpose of each invention
2017 The adjustable bed was redesigned for side sleep, branded KCE Bed, Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed
1874 The Andrew Wuest and Son’s, Cincinnati Ohio bed company, medical moveable bed frame made its debut. The 1800s version elevated the head.
1909 Dr. Gatch creates Gatch Bed. The purpose was to prevent patients from the risk of infection, no longer in the single position of lying flat during recovery. The Gatch Bed split into three separate sections, each section able to be positioned as needed according to the patient's specific needs.
1900s George Ryerson Fowler saw the need to allow for the bed to adjust to moving even more, up to a 90-degree angle, to what is now known as Fowler’s position. This position permits the head of the bed to be raised up to a 90-degree right angle to allow for easier patient feeding, breathing, and grooming, along with better drainage after certain procedures.
1974 as TV and reading in bed rose in popularity the adjustable bed was introduced to the residential consumer. The design promoted back sleeping, doing little to ease a myriad of health problems known to negatively impact sleep.
2017 The innovative redesign of the adjustable bed for side sleep, branded KCE Bed, Kind Cuddle Embrace Bed, was invented. This redesign of the adjustable bed for the residential consumer was designed for the wellness benefits of side sleep. Inventors, Mary Ann Schell and Gavin Wilson, Kind and Ethical Inc., Tampa, FL USA. KCE Bed is recommended by Doctor of Chiropractic, Dr. Victoria J Vislosky.
In the 2000s doctors and scientists began publishing articles on the wellness benefits of side sleeping, usually left side sleeping. As we sleep in our natural side sleep position, conditions such as sleep apnea, snoring, acid reflux, GERD, heartburn, body aches, high blood pressure, body cleanse and anxiety are eased and we are more comfortable. When we are more comfortable we get a better night’s sleep.
Mattress Suggestion to compliment KCE Bed:
Many mattresses coordinate well with KCE Bed and embrace the sleeper into a good night’s sleep. Mattress selection depends on personal preference and KCE Bed suggests the types of mattresses that function optimally with this newly designed adjustable bed base.
KCE Bed is shipped using Fed Ex Freight, Residential Delivery.
Enter the side sleeping electric adjustable bed!