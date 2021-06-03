I-515 Flamingo Road Nightly Ramp Closures June 6-10 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces milling and paving on-and-offramp improvements at Interstate 515 (U.S. Highway 95) and Flamingo Road (State Route 592) in Clark County. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. As a result, motorists can expect the following closures:

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (June 6-7) • The northbound Interstate 515 offramp at Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 6, until 5 a.m., June 7, in Clark County.

Monday Night – Tuesday Morning (June 7-8) • The northbound Interstate 515 onramp from westbound Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 7, until 5 a.m., June 8, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night – Wednesday Morning (June 8-9) • The southbound Interstate 515 onramp from westbound Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 8, until 5 a.m., June 9, in Clark County.

Wednesday Night – Thursday Morning (June 9-10) • The southbound Interstate 515 onramp from eastbound Flamingo Road will be closed from 7 p.m., June 9, until 5 a.m., June 10, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.