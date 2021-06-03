SDDOT Seeks Public Input for S.D. Highway 11 Corridor Study

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 3, 2021 Contact: Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, 605-773-6641

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of Brandon, City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Sioux Falls MPO, and the Federal Highway Administration, will hold an online public meeting to inform area residents of the beginning of the S.D. Highway 11 Corridor Study.

The corridor being studied includes: S.D. Highway 11 from the junction with S.D Highway 42 to the intersection with Redwood Boulevard in Brandon.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the SDDOT is posting information to the study website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Members of the public may submit questions or comments through the study website or by reaching out to one of the project representatives via email or phone.

Public meeting information is posted to the study website at www.SD11Corridorstudy.com.

The overall goal for the study is to develop a long-range plan for the Highway 11 corridor from Redwood Boulevard in Brandon (north limits) to the junction with Highway 42 (south limits).

On the study website (www.sd11corridorstudy.com), participants will be able to:

• View a presentation about the study

• Provide comments about the information presented

• Complete a survey of your experience using SD11

The website (www.sd11corridorstudy.com) includes the study scope, study schedule, and will be the location where information will be stored throughout the study.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the study website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or by email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT: The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov. For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

-30-