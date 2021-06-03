Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Criminal Threatening *Updated*

*Updated accused last name*

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501704

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                              

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/28/2021 @ approximately 1948 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ledgewood Drive, Derby

VIOLATION:

1)           Burglary

2)           Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Tonya Jarvis                                             

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

 

VICTIM: Judy Benware

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

 

VICTM: Allauna Benware

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VITCIM: Ryan Abel

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a verbal argument between Tonya and Judy located on Ledgwood Drive in the Town of Derby. Upon trooper’s arrival, it was learned Tonya had left the scene of the incident. Through further investigation, troopers developed probable cause to believe Tonya Jarvis entered a residence knowing that she was not licensed or privileged to do so and assaulted a resident. Prior to leaving, Jarvis verbally threatened the residences occupants, placing them in reasonable apprehension of death or serious bodily injury. Tonya was cited and released with a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/15/2021 @ 1000 hours       

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

