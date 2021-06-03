Chris Stanley Joins Virtas Partners as Managing Director
Will lead firm’s expansion into healthcare
Chris will lead our firm's expansion into healthcare, bringing together the full scope of the firm’s capabilities to serve clients in this dynamic sector of the economy.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Stanley has joined Virtas Partners as Managing Director and will lead the firm’s expansion into healthcare. Virtas Partners is a trusted consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, carve-outs, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
— Neal McNamara, co-founder, Virtas Partners
Stanley joins the firm following nearly 20-years at a Big Four accounting firm, where he was a Partner, focused on serving Healthcare organizations. Stanley is a Certified Healthcare Finance Professional and Fellow of the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
“Chris will lead the development and growth of services in the healthcare industry, bringing together the full scope of the firm’s capabilities to serve clients in this dynamic sector of the economy,” said Managing Partner and co-founder Neal McNamara. “He brings tremendous skills and expertise in Finance & Accounting Optimization and will leverage experienced resources from throughout the firm to serve healthcare clients in need of other critical capabilities, including Merger & Acquisition services, Capital Structures & Placement, and Restructuring & Turnaround services.”
“Chris is driven to serve clients with excellent service and counsel and brings deep experience in the healthcare sector,” said Virtas Partners Managing Partner and co-founder Tim Czmiel. “He is a great cultural fit within our firm’s family, and we will benefit from his generous spirit toward colleagues as a collaborator and mentor.”
In addition to his industry-specific role, Stanley will support Mike Bellach, leader of Virtas Partners’ Northeast region, to continue the firm’s marketplace momentum in the New York Metro area and across the Northeast. “I’m personally excited to have Chris join our firm,” Bellach said. “He will expand our ability to serve clients, particularly in the healthcare sector, and he will add to our firm’s strong and vibrant culture.”
