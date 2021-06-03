OfferMarket Launches ZERO Commission Real Estate Marketplace In Tucson

Buyers Access Exclusive Off-Market Listings, Sellers Get Multiple Competitive Offers

TUCSON, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, June 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, OfferMarket, a ZERO commission real estate marketplace, announced the launch of their service in Tucson. Home buyers in Tucson can now access exclusive off-market listings. Home sellers in Tucson receive multiple competitive offers, AS IS, commission-free.

Sellers benefit from favorable terms that deliver higher net proceeds than traditional broker/agent real estate transactions and off-market alternatives including For Sale By Owner and iBuyers.

Buyers benefit by gaining exclusive access to housing inventory priced without unnecessary fees such as agent commissions. With home prices soaring, buyers can unlock an attractive part of the housing market previously only available to investors and iBuyers such as Opendoor, Zillow Offers and RedfinNow.

Trevor Daher, who sold his rental property with OfferMarket last month believes “OfferMarket has a very bright future ahead of it. The value proposition is that they match buyers and sellers, and they make off-market transactions happen efficiently and at very low cost.”

The first off-market listing available to buyers in Tucson is this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home: https://www.offermarket.us/listings/7608-N-Meredith-Blvd-Tucson-AZ-85741-USA

To Get Offers, visit: https://www.offermarket.us/sell

For additional information, visit: https://www.offermarket.us/



About OfferMarket: OfferMarket is a ZERO commission real estate marketplace and For Sale By Owner free listing website. Our mission is to empower everyone to unlock the true value of their home.