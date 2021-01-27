OfferMarket Launches Commission-Free Real Estate Marketplace In South Carolina

For Sale By Owner Website Uses Technology To Save Time And Money For Buyers And Sellers

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, OfferMarket, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace, announced the launch of their low cost transaction service in South Carolina. The company’s real estate auction platform promotes buyer competition, reduces transaction costs, and delivers faster closing times.

“We could not be more excited to be expanding our service in South Carolina. We believe in a smarter way to buy and sell real estate. If you’re wondering how to sell my house fast, or you’re looking for houses and land for sale in South Carolina, come see what we’re all about” says Daniel Sperling-Horowitz, CEO of OfferMarket.

Instead of being charged high commissions and expected to pay for repairs, sellers create free as-is listings on OfferMarket and are connected with qualified buyers who use OfferMarket's managed closing service (forms, title work). OfferMarket only charges a low fixed fee -- $1,250 to $5,000 -- to the buyer at closing. The company has active deals running now in South Carolina:

0.2 Acre Parcel, Bradham Ave, Manning, SC 29102 (land)

https://www.offermarket.us/listings/02-Acre-Parcel-Bradham-Ave-Manning-SC-29102

5 Parcels, 1.65 Acres, Westminster, SC 29693

https://www.offermarket.us/listings/5-Parcels-165-Acres-Westminster-SC-29693-USA

To create your free listing, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/sell

For additional information, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/

About OfferMarket: OfferMarket is a real estate marketplace and For Sale By Owner website that uses technology to save money for buyers and sellers. The company’s mission is to transform the way real estate is discovered, transacted, and digitally managed.