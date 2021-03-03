OfferMarket Launches "Get Offers" Service Nationwide

Real Estate Technology Company Uses Competitive Marketplace To Present Multiple Commission-Free Offers To Sellers

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, March 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, OfferMarket, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace, announced the launch of their Get Offers service. Home sellers nationwide can now request AS IS, commission-free offers from qualified buyers, select the best offer, and close on their timeline.

Sellers benefit from standard terms that deliver higher net proceeds than traditional real estate transactions. These terms include:

- AS IS. No repairs or post inspection concessions. Pre-sale repairs typically return 50-80% on each dollar spent, thus saving money for homeowners.

- Commission-free. Sellers do not pay listing agent or buyer agent commissions.

- Buyer pays closing costs.

- One Safe Showing instead of multiple last-minute showings. This increases competition and reduces time-to-close.

Sellers use OfferMarket’s managed closing service (documents, title work, scheduling) to ensure the transaction closes on their desired timeline. OfferMarket is paid a small service fee by the buyer. The service is not just designed for people who want to sell their house fast. It is intended for anyone who believes there is a better, smarter way to sell your house. This takes into consideration net proceeds, convenience and speed.

"Once a homeowner clicks “Request Offers”, we engage with them and leverage our technology to capture the most thorough snapshot of their property. This snapshot is distributed to our growing network of qualified buyers and gives them an unparalleled, no-surprise insight they need to submit the most competitive offers within days instead of weeks." says Martin Terskin, Chief Technology Officer of OfferMarket.

To request offers, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/sell

For additional information, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/

About OfferMarket: OfferMarket is a real estate marketplace and For Sale By Owner free listing website that uses technology to save money for buyers and sellers. With OfferMarket's Get Offers service, sellers can request offers from qualified buyers on the marketplace. The company’s mission is to transform the way real estate is discovered, transacted and digitally managed.