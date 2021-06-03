Fiscal Year 2021-22 Budget a Win for Florida’s Environment

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 2, 2021 ~ Largest environmental budget in the state’s history will further Everglades restoration, targeted water quality improvements and resiliency ~ TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Fiscal Year 2021-22 state of Florida budget, which continues support of his key environmental initiatives and programs. The unprecedented investment in Florida’s environment will enable the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and its partners to continue to: Expedite Everglades restoration through sound science and project collaboration putting the state on track to complete key projects over the next two years, including C-44 and C-43.

Achieve significant water quality improvements throughout the state by implementing targeted water quality projects, including septic conversions and upgrades, and wastewater and stormwater improvements.

Protect and restore Florida’s springs.

Support Florida’s growing need for water supply through conservation and reuse projects.

Protect and preserve Florida’s unique natural resources through land acquisitions, including a focus on wildlife corridors.

Prepare our communities for the effects of climate change through technical assistance and funding to address flooding, erosion and ecosystem changes. “Thanks to the Governor’s bold vision and the continued support of the Legislature, Florida's environmental priorities have remained strong and our natural resources are better protected today than they have ever been,” said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. “The critical funding allocated in this year’s budget will enhance the state’s steadfast dedication to improve the health of Florida’s environment and ensure our natural resources are a legacy for future generations to enjoy.” $780 Million for Everglades Restoration and Water Resource Protection Making the environment a key priority, his first week in office, the Governor called for $2.5 billion to be invested in Everglades restoration and Florida’s water resources over four years. Continuing this commitment, the FY 2021-22 budget includes over $780 million for Everglades and water resource protection – the largest investment yet under Governor DeSantis’ leadership. Florida has already invested over $2 billion in the past three years and is well on the way to the dedicated $2.5 billion by next year. The 2021-22 budget includes $780 million for Everglades and water resource protection, targeted water quality improvements, springs restoration, Biscayne Bay and innovative technologies for blue-green algae mitigation. An additional $644 million in federal stimulus funding is also committed for Everglades restoration, targeted water quality improvements, springs restoration and alternative water supply. $152 Million for Prized Properties Investment in land acquisition and the state’s award-winning state parks supports Florida’s economy and preserves unique cultural and natural resources in Florida. This funding supports projects that protect habitats and water resources (including aquifers, springs, crucial rivers and wetlands), and increase recreational opportunities. The 2021-22 budget includes $152 million for Florida Forever and state parks: $100 million for Florida Forever.

$50 million for Florida State Parks.

$2 million for Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program. An additional $300 million in federal stimulus funding is also committed for land acquisition focusing on wildlife corridors. $41.5 Million for Resilience The 2021 session yielded the largest investment in efforts to ensure the state and local communities are prepared to deal with the impacts of climate change, including sea level rise, intensified storms and flooding. $12.5 million for the Resilient Coastlines Initiative for resilience projects and coral reef protection.

$29 million for establishment and planning efforts of the Resilient Florida Grant Program. An additional $600 million in federal stimulus funding is also committed for resilience projects and coastal mapping to provide seafloor data from the coast to the edge of the continental shelf and beyond. $100 Million for Beaches The 2021-22 budget includes record-breaking funding for the state’s beaches, which provide a protective barrier against storm impacts, supporting Florida's resiliency, wildlife habitat, public recreation and tourism opportunities. An additional $50 million in federal stimulus funding is also committed for beach projects.