Florida Leads the Nation in Clean Air, American Lung Association Report Finds

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 6, 2026 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Clean Air Month begins, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is highlighting the 2026 State of the Air Report from the American Lung Association, which shows that communities across Florida continue to rank among the cleanest in the nation. The report recognized 21 Florida counties among the nation’s cleanest for ozone pollution and found that no Florida counties were included on its list of the 25 Most Polluted Places to Live. “Florida’s natural resources are central to our economy, our quality of life and the communities we call home,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “The findings in this report reinforce the progress Florida continues to make through a long-term commitment to sound science and strong environmental standards.” At a time when nearly half of Americans live in areas receiving failing grades for ozone or particle pollution, Florida communities were once again recognized among the cleanest in the nation across multiple air quality measures. Florida communities receiving national recognition for low ozone pollution levels include Crestview – Fort Walton Beach – Destin, Gainesville – Lake City, Palm Bay – Melbourne – Titusville and Tallahassee – Bainbridge. Florida also received top marks for other air quality standards. Pensacola was named one of the cleanest cities for short-term particle pollution, the Gainesville-Lake City area and the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville area were named two of the cleanest cities for year-round particle pollution, and Escambia County was named one of the cleanest counties for short-term particle pollution. These recognitions build on Florida’s broader air quality success. Florida is the most populous state in the nation to meet or exceed all federal air quality standards for the fifth consecutive year. Since 2000, industrial emissions in Florida have declined 78 percent, while ozone levels — the most widespread air pollutant — have fallen by nearly half over the past twenty years. Florida also maintains one of the nation’s most comprehensive air quality monitoring networks, with 180 monitors at 90 sites across the state. The network meets or exceeds federal requirements and provides accurate, real-time data that helps residents monitor local conditions and supports response efforts during wildfire and drought events. ###

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