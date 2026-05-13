Spend Memorial Day Weekend in Florida State Parks with Free Admission Ahead of America’s 250th Anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 13, 2026 Bahia Honda State Park, Big Pine Key TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Parks will offer free admission Memorial Day weekend, May 23-25, inviting visitors to enjoy the outdoors while honoring those who gave their lives in service to the United States as the nation approaches its 250th anniversary. “As visitors enjoy the holiday weekend, Memorial Day is also a time to pause and reflect on those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country,” said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “Florida State Parks offer meaningful places to connect with the history and natural beauty that define our state.” Across Florida, state parks protect some of the nation’s most iconic natural and historic places, from crystal-clear springs and beaches to trails, rivers and historic landmarks that help tell Florida’s role in America’s story. Visitors can enjoy hiking, paddling, fishing, wildlife viewing, camping and more in diverse natural settings statewide. Florida State Parks also preserve a wide range of cultural and historical resources, including forts, battlefields, archaeological sites and historic landscapes that reflect chapters of Florida’s past. ###

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